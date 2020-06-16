Kerry’s Live Register increases by over a third in a year

Kerry’s Live Register has increased by over a third in a year.

That’s according to the latest data for May from the Central Statistics Office.

Last month, 8,848 people signed on Kerry’s Live Register; that figure is unchanged compared to April but is an increase of 2,343 or 36% compared to the same month in 2019.

Listowel’s social welfare office reported a monthly increase of 41 to 1,427 and Killarney and Dingle both increased 7 to 1,818 and 615 respectively.

Killorglin rose six to 580 and Kenmare increased by two to 395.

Both Tralee and Caherciveen social welfare offices reported monthly drops in May.

Tralee is down 54 to 3,597 and Caherciveen fell nine to 416.