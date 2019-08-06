Kerry’s Live Register increases for third month in a row

Kerry’s Live Register has increased for the third month in a row.

The Central Statistics Office data show that in July 6,770 people signed on the Live Register in the county.

The CSO says an extra 161 people signed on the Live Register in Kerry in July; that’s a monthly increase of 2.4%.

It’s the third month in a row that the Live Register has increased.

However, compared to July 2018, the figure has dropped almost 12%.

Two social welfare offices record monthly decreases.

Caherciveen is down 16 to 216 and Dingle drops 3 to 306.

Elsewhere, Tralee increases 86 to 3,414, Listowel is up 50 to 1,309, Killarney jumps 22 to 859, there’s an increase of 14 in Killorglin to 490 and Kenmare rises 8 to 176.