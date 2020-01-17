Kerry’s Live Register increases by 7% in a month

Kerry’s Live Register has increased by over 7% in a month.

That’s according to figures for December from the Central Statistics Office.

Last month, 7,393 people signed on the Live Register in Kerry.

That’s up 7.6% compared to November but is a drop of 10% since December 2018.

December marks the first time since April that the Live Register has risen above the 7,000 mark in Kerry.

All seven social welfare offices report monthly increases.

Killarney is up 178 to 1,278, Listowel jumps 92 to 1,253 and Tralee increases 88 to 3,145.

Killorglin is up 45 to 555, there’s an increase of 67 to 547 in Dingle, Caherciveen rises 29 to 328 and Kenmare is up 28 to 287.