Kerry’s Live Register fell by almost a fifth in the first eleven months of 2019.

That’s according to data from the Central Statistics Office.

2019 began with 8,400 (8,399) people signing on the Live Register in Kerry, by November that figure had tumbled to 6,866.

It marks an 18% decrease over the period.

September saw the lowest number of people sign on at 5,980, which would coincide with the height of the tourism season in the county.