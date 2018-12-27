Kerry’s Live Register falls by almost 2,000 in eleven months

Kerry’s Live Register fell by a fifth up to November.

2018 figures from the Central Statistics Office show that compared to January there was almost 2,000 fewer people signing on in the county eleven months later.

In January, 9,580 people were signing on the Live Register in Kerry.

That figure had fallen to 7,606 in November; September was the lowest level for the Live Register in 2018 at 6,740.

Over the eleven month period, all of Kerry’s social welfare offices show reductions in the numbers signing on.

Listowel drops 22% to 1,263, Tralee falls 13% to 3,370 and Killarney is down 12% to 1,253.

Killorglin decreases 14.5% to 568, there’s a fall of 4% in Dingle to 523, a drop of 13% brings Caherciveen’s figure to 331 and a 7% drop in Kenmare brings it to 298.