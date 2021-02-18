Kerry’s Live Register falls 16% in a year

Kerry’s Live Register has fallen by almost 16% in a year.

That’s according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office.

In January, 6,497 people signed on the Live Register in Kerry.

That is down almost 16% compared to the same month last year when 7,716 people signed on.

However, it is slight increase of 32 on December’s figure of 6,465.

There is a mixed monthly picture across Kerry’s seven social welfare offices.

There’s a monthly increase of 99 in Killarney to 1,125 and Killorglin is up ten to 458.

Caherciveen falls 26 to 228 and there is a similar drop in Tralee to 2,959.

A decrease of 19 is recorded in Listowel to bring the total there to 1,154.

There are minor monthly drops in Dingle to 384 and Kenmare to 189.