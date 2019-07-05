Kerry’s Live Register falls 13% in a year

Kerry’s Live Register has fallen by 13% in a year.

According to the latest monthly data from the Central Statistics Office just over 6,600 signed on in the county last month.

In June, 6,609 signed on the Live Register in Kerry.

That is a drop of 13% in a year but represents a monthly increase of 1.5% or 104 people compared to May.

Across Kerry’s seven social welfare offices there is a mixed picture.

Tralee increases 101 to 3,328, there’s a jump of 41 in Listowel to 1,218, a rise of 34 in Killorglin brings its total to 476 and Caherciveen increases seven to 232.

The reductions reflect the height of the tourism season in hubs around the county.

Killarney records a drop of 40 to 837, Dingle falls 23 to 309 and Kenmare is down 16 to 168.