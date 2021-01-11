Kerry’s Live Register falls 12.5% in 12 months

Kerry’s Live Register has fallen by 12.5% in a year.

However, the latest data from the Central Statistics Office shows a largely unchanged monthly picture.

Last month, 6,465 people signed on the Live Register in Kerry.

That is down 12.5% when compared to December 2019 when 7,393 people signed on.

The latest figure is a marginal increase (1%) on November’s total of 6,398.

There is a stable picture in the majority of Kerry’s seven social welfare offices apart from Listowel where the total increased by 71 to 1,173.

Killorglin increases 15 to 448, Kenmare rises 11 to 202 and Dingle is up one to 387.

Caherciveen is down 9 to 254 and Killarney drops by two to 1,026.

Tralee is unchanged at 2,984.