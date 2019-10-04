Kerry’s Live Register falls 11% in a year

Kerry’s Live Register has fallen by 11% in a year.

The latest data from the Central Statistics Office shows that it has slipped below the 6,000 mark.

In September, 5,980 people signed on in Kerry’s seven social welfare offices.

That’s a decrease of over 11% in a year and 9% compared to the previous month when almost 6,600 people signed on.

All of Kerry’s social welfare offices report monthly decreases, the largest drop of 345 is recorded in Tralee where 3,024 people signed on last month.

There was a decrease of 105 in Listowel to 1,175 and a fall of 84 in Killarney to 745.

Elsewhere, there were decreases in Killorglin to 414, Dingle to 277, Caherciveen to 197 and Kenmare to 148.