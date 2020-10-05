Kerry’s Live Register drops to lowest level in 2020

Kerry’s Live Register has fallen to its lowest level this year.

However, last month’s figure is still well above September 2019.

The Central Statistics Office says 6,591 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register in September.





That’s 843 fewer people or 11% less than August, but is a 10% increase compared to September 2019.

All of Kerry’s social welfare offices report monthly decreases apart from Dingle where there was a slight increase (+2) to 359.

The largest monthly drop of 463 was recorded in Tralee to bring its figure to 3,059.

Listowel falls 144 to 1,242 and Killarney is down 119 to 939.

There’s a decrease of 63 in Killorglin to 449, Caherciveen is down 40 to 267 and Kenmare now stands at 276 after a monthly drop of 16.