Kerry’s Live Register drops 10% in a year

Kerry’s Live Register has fallen by almost 10% in a year.

The latest data from the Central Statistics Office show that almost 6,600 people signed on in the county last month.

In August, 6,594 people signed on the Live Register.

That’s is down 9.8% compared to August 2018 and a drop of 2.5% from the July figure.

All of Kerry’s social welfare offices reported monthly decreases.

Tralee falls 36 to 3,378, Killarney is down 30 to 829 and Listowel decreases 29 to 1,280.

Killorglin is down 28 to 462, Dingle falls 23 to 283, Caherciveen drops 8 to 208 and Kenmare records a decrease of 22 to 154.