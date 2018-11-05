Kerry’s Live Register decreases by 14% in a year

Kerry’s Live Register has decreased by 14% in a year.

That’s according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office for October.

Kerry Fine Gael Senator Paul Coghlan has welcomed the figures.





Last month, just over 6,912 people signed on the Live Register in Kerry.

That is down 14% compared to the same month last year.

However, when compared to September the Kerry figure show a monthly increase of 2.5% reflecting the end of the tourism season in the county.

Only the Tralee and Listowel social welfare offices show monthly decreases of between 1 and 2% to 3,320 and 1,292 respectively.

Elsewhere, Killarney sees an increase of almost 11% to 941, Killorglin is up 8% to 491 and Dingle jumps 19% to 382.

There is a 13% increase in Caherciveen to 271 and a rise of 22% sees Kenmare’s figure stand at 215.