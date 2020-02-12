Kerry’s Live Register continues upward trend

Kerry’s Live Register is continuing its upward trend.

Data from the Central Statistics Office shows that it’s the fourth month in-a-row that the register has increased in the county.

2020 began with 7,716 people signing on the Live Register in Kerry in January.

That’s a monthly increase of 4% but decrease of 8% compared to January 2019.

All but two social welfare offices in the county show monthly increases.

Listowel is down 54 to 1,199 and Killorglin falls 3 to 552.

Killarney has the largest monthly increase of 141 to 1,419 followed by a jump of 81 in Tralee to 3,226.

Elsewhere, Kenmare rises 77 to 364, Caherciveen’s figure is up 48 to 376 and there’s an increase of 33 to 580.