When you look at sport in Kerry, success comes at county, Munster or All Ireland level but in the past week Kerry has a new World Champion.

Richard Browne, who is originally from Firies, was part of the Volkswagen Team that took home the honour of World Rallycross Champions last week as the final round of the championship was postponed due to COVID-19.

Richard caught up with Eamonn and gave an insight into his career