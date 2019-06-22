Kerry’s junior minister says the hospitality VAT rate is continually being reviewed.

In 2011 to encourage growth in the hospitality sector, the VAT rate was reduced from 13.5% to 9%; this was reversed from January 1st this year.

The Minister of State at the Department of Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, says the VAT rate is constantly under review, and he’s aware of the potential effect of Brexit on the hospitality sector.

He says the government retains the option to lower the VAT rate again, should the industry require such a reduction.

Speaking from the Fáilte Ireland Tourist Information Office in Killarney, Minister Griffin had this message for those working in the sector.

Minister Griffin yesterday announced €6.5 million for two greenway projects in Kerry.

€3 million is being allocated for the Tralee-Fenit greenway, while €3.5 million will go towards the North Kerry project from Listowel to Kilmorna.

Minister Griffin says the two projects received one-sixth of funding available nationally.