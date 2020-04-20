Kerry’s Junior Minister says Department of Justice has questions to answer

Kerry’s Junior Minister says the Department of Justice hasn’t keep the people of Caherciveen informed and has questions to answer.

Brendan Griffin was speaking after it was confirmed that four asylum seekers staying at the former Skellig Star Hotel tested positive for COVID-19; it’s believed they have been transferred to Cork.

Minister Brendan Griffin wants answers and testing to be carried out in the centre.

Meanwhile Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae says people in the centre will be tested.

The Independent deputy has also confirmed that despite rumours on social media, he never owned the Skellig Star Hotel, which is being used to house asylum seekers.

He says he had a part share in a tourism company called the Skellig Experience, which had an office in the hotel.