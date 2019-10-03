Kerry’s Junior Minister plans to re-establish relationship between greyhound racing and tourism bodies

Kerry’s Minister of State plans to re-establish a relationship between the greyhound industry and state tourism bodies.

Junior Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin met with representatives from greyhound racing in London this week.

He says he’s conveyed their concerns to his senior minister Shane Ross following the decision by tourism bodies not to promote greyhound racing.

The bodies made the decision after they received a letter from Shane Ross expressing concern over the matter.

A meeting’s been organised between Tourism Ireland, Failte Ireland and Go Greyhound Racing in coming weeks.

Minister Griffin says he plans to re-establish a relationship between the tourism and greyhound industries, once concerns around welfare are dealt with:

Meanwhile, Kerry’s Junior Tourism and Sports Minister Brendan Griffin says a no-deal Brexit would cause “a lot of pain” and would expose Ireland’s tourism industry.

He says work is ongoing within his department to prepare for a hard Brexit: