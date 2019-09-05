Kerry’s highest-paid GP received over half-a-million euro in 2018 from HSE

Kerry’s highest-paid GP received over half-a-million euro in 2018 from the HSE.

GP practices are paid allowances or fees for treating medical card patients and providing services for state health schemes.

In 2018, the HSE paid over €21 million to GPs operating in Kerry.

The HSE revealed the amount paid to GPs under the Primary Care Reimbursement Service.

Dr Caitlin O’Connor, who is based in the Tralee Medical Centre, received €550,507 in 2018, up from €365,400 in 2017; these gross payments include a practice support allocation and do not take into account staff and other expenses.

The HSE’s list shows that Dr Donal Coffey received €495,700, Dr Ursula Scullion was paid over €466,000, and Dr Patrick Joseph Daly got over €406,000.

Outside of individual GPs, South Doc Services Limited received the greatest amount from the HSE: €1,145,430.

In 2018, the HSE paid over €21 million to GPs operating in Kerry, up from €20.1 million the previous year.