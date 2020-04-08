Deirdre Twomey outlined the measures that have put in place to help customers during the public health emergency. She also addressed concerns over temporary bank closures and customer charges.
Teenage boy charged after Garda pursuit in Kerry and Limerick
A 16-year-old boy has been charged on a number of counts relating to dangerous driving.The boy was arrested at 1 o'clock this morning after...
Short film to show construction progress along the Tralee to Fenit Greenway
A short film has been made to show the progress of construction along the Tralee to Fenit Greenway.Mountain Biking Kerry has commissioned the film.The...
Tenfold increase in calls to Tralee Citizens Information Centre
Tralee Citizens Information Centre is experiencing an almost tenfold increase in daily calls since the coronavirus outbreak began.The service is only open for phone...
A Problem Shared – April 8th, 2020
Every Wednesday, Val and Tony offer their thoughts on listeners’ dilemmas.
100 Calls a Day: Kerry COVID-19 Community Response – April 8th, 2020
Kerry County Council’s head of the community department, Niamh O’Sullivan and Garda Inspector John Ryan spoke to Jerry about the public response to the...
Kerry’s Head of Bank of Ireland – April 8th, 2020
