Kerry’s Gaeltacht regions to benefit from Údarás na Gaeltachta becoming member of European venture

It’s claimed Kerry’s Gaeltacht regions will benefit from Údarás na Gaeltachta becoming a member of a European venture.

Údarás na Gaeltachta has become a full member of ERNACT, the European Regions Network for the Application of Communications Technology.

Gaeltacht regions will now share knowledge and implement transnational projects with regions across Europe, Scandinavia and Canada.

Údarás na Gaeltachta’s plan emphases the digital economy and transformation, including the development of the gteic network, which is a collection of 30 digital hubs throughout the country as bases for innovation, entrepreneurship and remote working.