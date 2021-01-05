Kerry’s first COVID-19 vaccine administered this afternoon

Kerry’s first COVID-19 vaccination has been administered.

It was given to Dr Niamh Feely at University Hospital Kerry this afternoon.

Over 750 vaccines were delivered to the hospital this morning for frontline staff.

Dr Feely, the Clinical Director at UHK, was the first to receive the vaccine this afternoon.

She’s a consultant anaesthesiologist and along with staff in the emergency department, comes into regular contact with COVID-19 patients.

She explains this is why she was among the first in line to receive the vaccine, and described her emotions having been given the first jab in Kerry.

Dr Feely added she hopes every staff member at University Hospital Kerry will be vaccinated within a week.