Kerry’s first baby of 2019 was born at 7.40am. A spokesperson for University Hospital Kerry says the baby was a boy but wouldn’t reveal any more details.

The first New Year’s Day baby born in Ireland was delivered at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, County Louth.

Baby Maeve was born at 3 seconds past midnight weighing 7 pounds 4 ounces.

Midwife Ciara Dunne says mother and baby are doing well.