Kerry’s drink driving figures continue to soar as 33 are arrested in December

Kerry’s drink driving figures for the month of December have risen for the second year running, in what Gardai describe as a ‘worrying trend’.

They’ve also expressed concern at the number of young motorists who’re driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

In total, 33 people were detected in the Kerry Garda division during the month of December, an increase of five on the previous year, and up 13 on 2016.





The majority of these were male drivers under the age of 40, and most were arrested between the hours of midnight and 2am.

In the last two days alone, five people were arrested; four for drink-driving and one for driving under the influence of drugs.

Statistics show there were 729 breath tests carried out during the month December at 209 checkpoints in different parts of the county.

Of the 33 drink driving arrest, 15 were in the Tralee area, with 11 in Listowel and 7 in Killarney.

Inspector Tony Sugrue says it’s very worrying that the figures are still on an upward curve, despite all the warnings: