Máire Begley heard Fr Pat Crean-Lynch speaking about the prayer to Saint Roch in relation to the ongoing coronavirus and got in touch with us. She tells Jerry that as a schoolgirl attending Coláiste Íde the pupils used to pray to Saint Roch every night.
Plans in place at University Hospital Kerry to deal with coronavirus
A consultant in emergency medicine at University Hospital Kerry says plans are in place to deal with any confirmed cases of coronavirus.Dr Pro Mukherjee...
Face masks manufacturer says lessons to be learned from coronavirus crisis
A Limerick company which manufactures face masks says there are lessons to be learned from the coronavirus crisis.Irema Ireland, a company based in Kilmallock,...
National Emergency Co-Ordination Group discusses preparations for Storm Jorge
A meeting of the National Emergency Co-Ordination Group is underway to prepare the country for Storm Jorge.Winds of 130 kilometres an hour or higher...
Kerry’s Devotion to Saint Roch- February 28th, 2020
Call from the Dáil – February 28th, 2020
Michael O’Regan discusses the latest on government formation ahead of the second sitting of the 33rd Dáil next week. He also brings us news...
Combatting Coronavirus – February 28th, 2020
Dr Pro Mukherjee speaks to Jerry about University Hospital Kerry’s preparations for any potential coronavirus cases. He also speaks to Kerry man John Rice...