Kerry’s Dara Moynihan Could Be Set To Play For IT Tralee In Sigerson Cup

GAELIC GAMES

Kerry’s Dara Moynihan could be in line for a return to competitive football as early as next Sunday when IT Tralee line-out against Carlow I.T. in the first round of the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup.

The Spa and East Kerry forward has been out of action for a number of months with a leg injury.

IT Tralee Selector, Kieran Donaghy says it’s touch and go as to whether Dara Moynihan will be fit enough to feature.

IT Tralee versus Carlow IT gets underway at 2pm on Sunday in Austin Stack Park and Radio Kerry will have live commentary throughout the game.