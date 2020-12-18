Kerry’s COVID-19 freephone helpline will continue to operate over Christmas

A helpline, set up to provide non-emergency support in Kerry during the COVID-19 pandemic, will continue to operate throughout Christmas and the New Year.

The COVID-19 freephone helpline is provided by the Kerry COVID-19 Community Response Forum.

The confidential service operates daily between 9am and 5pm; this will continue during the festive period.

It offers non-emergency supports and advice, along with arranging deliveries or transport for essential reasons.

The COVID-19 freephone helpline can be contacted on 1800 807 009; it can also be reached by texting ‘SUPPORT’ followed by your name to 50555.