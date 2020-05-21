Jerry speaks to Caroline Toal, Kerry Public Participation Network Development Officer, with Kerry County Council about the tasks carried out by the emergency response team since it was formed to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Cahersiveen march hears calls to end direct provision system
Residents living in asylum seeker accommodation in Cahersiveen have called for an end to the direct provision system.They made the call during a march...
Kerry County Council facing deficit of €18 million this year
Kerry County Council is facing a deficit of €18 million this year.That’s according to its chief executive, Moira Murrell, who says the council will...
Kerry County Council seriously breached Planning and Development Act
Kerry County Council seriously breached the language provisions of the Planning and Development Act 2000.That’s the finding of An Coimisinéir Teanga’s annual report for...
Ask the Podiatrist – May 21st, 2020
Ask the Podiatrist with Annemare Horgan
How cancer clinical trials are saving more and more lives – May 21st, 2020
Tiernan Clarke from Ballinskelligs has an uplifting story about how his life was saved, due to an unexpected chain of events. He's speaking to...
Frontline Shoutouts – May 21st, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...