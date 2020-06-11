Kerry’s COVID-19 Community Response Team: Episode 5 – June 11th, 2020

Jerry speaks to Aileen Brosnan, Senior Child and Family Support Network Co-Ordinator for Kerry with TÚSLA (the Child and Family Support Agency) and Margret Wrenn, manager of the Killorglin Family Resource Centre. This morning’s discussion focuses on the supports available for families.
