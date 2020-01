Kerry hurling star Shane Conway scored 10 points for UCC as the defending champions went on to secure a 1-20 to 2-12 quarter-final win over UCD at the Mardyke in Cork.

They’ll face either WIT or DCU in the Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final.

Mary Immaculate College of Limerick won the day’s other quarter final, beating UL 2-21 to 1-21 after extra time.

IT Tralee’s hurlers lost out to Ulster University by the narrowest of margins 1-10 to 12 points in the second round of the Ryan Cup.