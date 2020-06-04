Kerry’s civic amenity sites to fully reopen from Monday

Kerry County Council’s civic amenity sites will fully reopen from Monday.

The sites were opened on a phased basis, but were only accepting one car to dispose of domestic black bag waste, recycling, cardboard, glass and cans.

From Monday, trailers as well as electrical waste and scrap metal will be accepted at the five sites.

Traffic management and social distancing measures will continue which could lead to some delays, according to the council.

All sites will open for a full day next Monday and Thursday to cater for demand.