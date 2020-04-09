Kerry’s Biggest Sing-along!

Music can really lift our spirits and we all love a good sing song really… That’s why Radio Kerry would love THE WHOLE COUNTY to join us for Kerry’s Biggest Sing-A-Long.

We can’t get together for a dance or sing song like we used too… So let’s try to all come together at a specific time, on a specific day and Sing something to lift the county!

We’ve picked 3 great songs… but we need you to choose which one we’re all going to sing.

You can vote for your favourite here on radiokerry.ie using the form below, on Facebook and on Instagram.

Pick the song you want all of Kerry to sing! Abba - Mamma Mia

Whitney Houston - I Wanna Dance with Somebody

The Killers - Mr.Brightside View Results

We’ll reveal the winning song this Friday on The Afternoon Show…and then we all get practicing…!

Be Part of it Kerry’s Biggest Sing-A-Long, Live on Radio Kerry.

Bringing the County together.