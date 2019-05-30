Kerry’s beaches all meeting water quality standards

Kerry’s beaches are all meeting water quality standards.

That’s according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Bathing Water Quality in Ireland report for 2018.

Fourteen of the 15 identified bathing waters in Kerry were deemed to be in excellent condition last year; Inny Strand in Waterville, however, is deemed good.





The report also states that of the other six Kerry monitored bathing waters, five are of the highest quality, with Derrymore deemed to meet minimum standards.

Nationally, five bathing areas in Dublin, Galway and Westmeath failed to meet minimum standards for water quality, down from seven in the 2017 report.