Kerry’s 14-day incidence rate now third lowest in the country

Kerry’s 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate is now the third lowest in the country.

According to figures released by the Health Protection and Surveillance Centre, as of Monday night, the county’s 14-day incidence rate was 61 cases per 100,000 population, nearly half the national rate.

Only two counties – Laois and Wexford – have lower rates.

Two weeks ago, Kerry was ranked 15th lowest of the 26 counties in terms of 14-day incidence rates, when it had a rate of 142.

There were 90 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kerry over the two weeks up to Monday night.