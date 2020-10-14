Kerry’s 14-day incidence rate eight times higher than it was three weeks ago

Kerry’s 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 is over eight times higher than it was just over three weeks ago.

Last evening, there were 51 further cases confirmed in the county, the highest total since the pandemic began.

On the 20th September, there was a fortnightly rate in Kerry of just over 17 cases per 100,000 population.

Over the 14 days up to midnight on last Monday , there were 215 cases confirmed in the county.

This gives Kerry a current 14-day incidence rate of 145 cases per 100,00 population during that period, over eight times higher than it was on September 20th.