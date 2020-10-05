Kerry’s 14-day incidence rate more than doubles over past two weeks

The 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 in Kerry has increased to 46 per 100,000, the 7th lowest in the country.

This compares with a rate of 17, two weeks ago.

The Kenmare Local Electoral Area continues to have the highest incidence rate of COVID-19 in the county over the two-week period.





This LEA stretches from Killorglin to the Cork border on the Caha Peninsula, and includes the Iveragh Peninsula.

The latest HSE data for every local electoral area (LEA) in the country was compiled between the 15th and 28th September.

During this period, there were over 40 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the county.

The Kenmare LEA had the greatest number of cases with 12 of the county’s total, giving a 14-day incidence rate of 48 per 100,000 population.

The Tralee LEA, with 11 cases, had an incidence rate of 33, followed by Killarney with a rate of 30.

The remaining LEAs – Listowel, Castleisland and Corca Dhuibhne – all had fewer than five new cases over the 14-day period, which means the incidence rate is too small to calculate.

According to data analyst David Higgins, Kerry’s 14-day incidence rate up to midnight Saturday was 46; for comparison, the national rate has now exceeded 100 case per 100,000 population.