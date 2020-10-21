Kerry’s 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 higher than Dublin

Kerry’s 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 is higher than that of Dublin.

This is according to the HSE’s daily update, which includes the number of cases over the past fortnight, along with the frequency of cases per 100,000 population.

As of midnight Monday, Kerry had a 14-day incidence rate of 248 cases per 100,000, having recorded 366 cases during the two weeks up to that point.

While Dublin recorded considerably more cases overall, its rate per population over the same period has been 240 cases per 100,000.

Dublin and Donegal were placed on higher COVID-19 restrictions at the end of September, ahead of the entire country moving to Level 3.