Kerryman’s plans to walk 100 sheep across London Bridge postponed

A Kerryman’s plans to walk 100 sheep across London Bridge have been postponed.

Dan Tim O’Sullivan, who was born in Gleesk in Kells, is one of the most successful Irish business leaders in the UK.

In October of last year, he was given the Freedom of the City of London.

The Freedom of London allows Dan Tim to walk 100 sheep across London Bridge, something he’d planned to do later this year.

Timothy, his son and Managing Director of the group, says the event has been postponed until September 26th, 2021.