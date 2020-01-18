A Kerryman who’s one of the top gardaí in Ireland is retiring from the force.

Assistant Commissioner Michael O’Sullivan, originally from Tousist, has been in charge of the security and intelligence section since March 2017.

Assistant Commissioner Michael O’Sullivan joined An Garda Siochana in 1981.

Most notably, he served as International Monitor in Serbia and Montenegro, as Irish Liaison Officer at Europol HQ in the Netherlands, and served as Chief of Operations in Brussels and Skopje.

In recent years, the Tousist man was Chief Superintendent of a number of divisions, before becoming Assistant Commissioner for Security and Intelligence in March 2017.

Assistant Commissioner O’Sullivan also led the garda involvement in the return of alleged Islamic State member Lisa Smith from Syria.

According to the Irish Independent, the Kerry native has announced his retirement from the force.