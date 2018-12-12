Kerryman who spent over 100 days in Greek prison to speak at press conference in Berlin

A Kerryman, who was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking in Greece where he was helping migrants, is due to speak at a press conference in Berlin this morning.

Seán Binder, a volunteer for an NGO which helps refugees and migrants, was arrested on the island of Lesbos in August.

He spent more than 100 days in prison before being released on bail last week.





24-year-old Seán Binder, who grew up in Castlegregory, was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, money-laundering, espionage and being a member of a criminal organisation.

Last week, he and his colleague Sara Mardini were released on bail; Seán is due to return to Ireland on Sunday and plans to spend some of Christmas in West Kerry.

He and Sara will return to Greece when the trial date is set.

Amnesty International has accused the Greek authorities of criminalising migrant rescue operations and has called on them to drop charges against Seán, Sara and other activists.

Sara Mardini is a student of Bard College in Berlin and this morning, the institute has organised a press conference at which she and Séan will speak.