Kerryman to share half-a-million-euro Euromillions win with family

A Kerryman is to share his half-a-million-euro Euromillions win with his family.

The lucky man, who wishes to remain private, won last Friday night’s Euromillions Plus top prize after buying a ticket at Der O’Sullivan’s, The Mall, Tralee.

The man and his extended family travelled to National Lottery headquarters in Dublin yesterday to collect the prize.





Communications Executive with the National Lottery, Fran Whearty says the winner announced that those close relatives with him would be getting an equal share of the win.