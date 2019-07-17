Kerryman to be sentenced in December for possession and production of child pornography

A Kerry man in his fifties will be sentenced in December for the possession and production of child pornography.

The man, who cannot be named at this time due to reporting restrictions, pleaded guilty in Tralee Circuit Court to five offences relating to Section 6 of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act 1998.

These include the possession, production and dissemination of child pornography.

The following contains details involves relating to child pornography and listeners are advised it may cause distress.

Giving evidence, Detective Garda Ian Kelly said the US Homeland Department uncovered information during a child pornography investigation; this led to details of individuals in the UK and Ireland being revealed.

In 2013, gardaí obtained a search warrant for the accused’s property in a Kerry town and took possession of a number of devices belonging to the accused, including a computer, laptop, memory sticks, floppy disks and an iPad.

Over four year later, a member of the Cyber Crimes Investigation Unit analysed the devices.

They found numerous word documents – created by the accused – in which he described 9-year-old girls and adults males engaging in sexual acts.

The accused also wrote stories about himself and young children engaged in sexual acts; the content, while being read in court, is too distressing to repeat.

Evidence of the accused engaging in chatrooms where explicit sexual acts, including molestation, were discussed was also revealed.

Hundreds of images of pre-teen boys and girls engaging in sexual acts, along with videos, were also found.

In summary, the CCIU member was satisfied that the accused possessed images and videos on multiple devices and engaged in chats with multiple users.

Judge Tom O’Donnell remanded the accused on continuing bail until December, when he’ll be sentenced.