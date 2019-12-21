Kerryman plans to walk 100 sheep across London Bridge

A Kerryman who was awarded the Freedom of London this year plans to walk 100 sheep across London Bridge.

Dan Tim O’Sullivan, who was born in Gleesk in Kells, is one of the most successful Irish business leaders in the UK.

Dan Tim O’Sullivan moved to London in 1971 from Glenbeigh, as a 16-year-old.

He worked for John Murphy & Sons before branching out and setting up the Danny O’Sullivan Group in 1986.

He’s renowned for his charity work, having raised funds for organisations including St Mary of the Angels.

In October, he was given the Freedom of the City of London.

The award dates back to the 13th Century and is awarded by the City of London to individuals who have made a significant impact on business and financial growth in the capital.

Past recipients include Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela and Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Freedom of London allows Dan Tim to walk 100 sheep across London Bridge – and the Kells man is planning to do just that next year.

Timothy, his son and Managing Director of the group, confirmed the event will take place on September 27th next year.