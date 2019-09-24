Kerryman Named Motherwell Manager

Kerry’s Diarmuid O’Carroll is the new manager of the Motherwell U18 team.

The 32 year-old Killarney native replaces Darren O’Dea in the position.

O’Carroll tweeted: “Motherwell have a proven track record of developing players & I’m honoured to be given the opportunity to continue this work with the U18s. Absolutely delighted.”

Senior team manager Stephen Robinson told Motherwellfc.co.uk: “Diarmuid is an excellent addition and we are very much looking forward to working with him. We conducted a robust process with the appointment, which included a practical session on the park with our players, and we are excited by what he can bring to the group.”