Kerryman launches start-up aiming to alleviate elderly isolation and loneliness

A Kerryman has launched a new start-up aiming to alleviate elderly isolation and loneliness.

HaloCare is the brainchild of David Walsh from Cordal, along with Niall Kelly, and Dr Johnny Walker.

It uses technology to allow older people to live a safer, more independent, and better quality of life for longer in their own homes.

HaloCare has a range of unintrusive, contactless technologies installed in the home, and results is around the clock support for older people, their carers, and circle of care.

Twenty jobs have been created in Carlow town as a result of the opening of the business.

More information can be found on www.halocaregroup.com