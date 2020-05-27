Kerryman launches digital edition

The Kerryman is launching an exact digital version of its physical newspaper.

The ePaper will be available on any device and subscribers will have access to all three Kerryman editions, which will be fully searchable and interactive.

Management says this is in response to the changing needs of readers and is the latest chapter in the long history of the paper.

They add it will not only appeal to readers at home but help to connect those around the world with their local community.

More information is available here or by emailing [email protected] or call 01 705 5747.