Kerryman Joins FAI Senior Council

Kerry’s Padraig Harnett has joined the FAI Senior council.

It’s after the Women’s National Committee’s representation on the council was increased from 2 to 4.

Frances Smith is also the new Chair of the WNC.

This left 3 places to be filled with 4 persons putting their names forward.

After an election Padraig Harnett won a place on the Council alongside Marie Price Bolger and Lorraine Counihan.

Fellow Kerryman John O’Regan is a long time member of the Senior Council.

Also at the AGM today Donal Conway was re-elected as the president of the FAI.

He will hold the position and role of chairperson until 2020.