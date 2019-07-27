Kerryman Joins FAI Senior Council

Kerry’s Padraig Harnett has joined the FAI Senior council.
It’s after the Women’s National Committee’s representation on the council was increased from 2 to 4.
Frances Smith is also the new Chair of the WNC.
This left 3 places to be filled with 4 persons putting their names forward.
After an election Padraig Harnett won a place on the Council alongside Marie Price Bolger and Lorraine Counihan.
Fellow Kerryman John O’Regan is a long time member of the Senior Council.
Also at the AGM today Donal Conway was re-elected as the president of the FAI.
He will hold the position and role of chairperson until 2020.