Kerry’s Padraig Harnett has joined the FAI national council.

It’s after the Women’s National Committee representation on the national council was increased from 2 to 4.

Fellow Kerryman John O’Regan is a long time member of the FAI National Council.

Also at the AGM today Donal Conway was re-elected as the president of the FAI.

He will hold the position and role of chairperson until 2020.