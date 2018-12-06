Kerryman imprisoned in Greece says thoughts of returning to Kerry kept him going

A Kerryman who was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking in Greece where he was helping migrants, says thoughts of returning to Kerry kept him going during his time in prison.

Seán Binder, a volunteer for an NGO which helps refugees and migrants, was arrested on the Greek island of Lesbos in August on suspicion of human trafficking, money laundering, espionage and being a member of a criminal organisation.

The 24-year-old was released on bail yesterday and plans to return to Ireland on Tuesday.





He will return to Greece when the trial date is set.

Seán Binder says the thoughts of returning to Castlegregory and correspondence from his hometown were huge supports.

He told Kerry Today’s Jerry O’Sullivan, that he is looking forward to returning to Kerry.

Sean Binder’s mother Fanny says his release is the best news she could have gotten, having previously thought he would spend Christmas in prison.

She says news of his release came as a surprise, and adds she is “overjoyed” to be reunited with her son.