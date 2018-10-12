Kerryman facing human trafficking charges appears in Greek court

A Kerryman who was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking in Greece where he was helping migrants has appeared in court.

Sean Binder, who grew up in Castlegregory, was arrested on the Greek island of Lesbos in August.

The 24-year-old, who’s a volunteer with an NGO which helps refugees and migrants, appeared in court as part of the pre-trial process.





Sean Binder and his colleague Sara Mardini are among 30 people involved in helping asylum seekers and migrants who’re accused by Greek police of being complicit in human trafficking, money laundering, espionage and other charges.

Sean and Sara, who were based on the island of Lesbos, were detained by Greek authorities on August 21st.

Mr Binder made a three-hour journey by boat from the island of Chios where he’s being held in prison to appear in court today on the island of Lesbos.

His mother Fanny who’s in Greece to support her son says he remains focused and is helping other prisoners to learn German.

The international organisation, Human Rights Watch, says Sean and Sara are locked up facing a trial on dubious criminal charges before of their well-intentioned efforts to help people fleeing conflict and persecution.