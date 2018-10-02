Kerryman in critical condition in France

A Kerryman has been critically injured in a cycling accident in France.

Michael Curran who is in is early thirties and from Waterville has been on a world cycling tour with his partner Sara O’Shea from Keel when the couple were hit by car on Saturday afternoon, while traveling between Rimes and Paris.

Mr Curran is currently in hospital in Rimes and has been in an induced coma for a number of days.





His family have travelled to the French city.

Ms O Shea also suffered minor injuries in the collision which occurred on the forest route near Coincy and Fere en Tardenois.

The couple have spent the past year on a world cycling trip cycling 14,000km from China to France from where they were due to fly back to Ireland.

Michael Curran represented Kerry at minor level in 2002 and 2003.

Waterville GAA club are organising a community mass for his recovery at 8pm in St Finians on Thursday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to his family.